Quibi, a mobile-only streaming service, is coming later this year and LeBron James is now part of the lengthy list of notable stars involved with the platform. Built around the concept of delivering “quick bites” of content, the service announced on Monday that a documentary about James’ I Promise school in Akron, Ohio.

James’ SpringHill Entertainment and Quibi announced the documentary, I Promise, on Monday, sharing a trailer for the documentary series, which included interviews with James and others involved in the school.

“When you grow up in the inner city, in the projects, no one cares about you,” James said in the trailer.

The documentary looks to include interviews with many of the students of James’ school in Akron, which a year in has drawn rave reviews from students and faculty in the Ohio town. Footage from the school’s opening and its origins was also included, as was students in class and talking about the goals of the institution itself.

According to the trailer, James will serve as an executive producer for the series. Quibi says the documentary will be available in April when the platform launches. You can also get a free three-month trial of the service, which may be a good way to see exactly how the platform will roll out. The documentary is supposed to be released in 10-minute increments, though no timeline for the full run was given on Monday.