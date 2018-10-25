Getty Image

The debate over whether college athletes should get paid rages on. And it won’t go away until there are some major institutional changes to the way the NCAA operates from a financial standpoint. Many critics see rampant hypocrisy in the massive amounts of revenue that collegiate athletes generate for their schools relative to how they are compensated, which is very little.

The coaches, likewise, benefit tremendously from this as the higher profile among them rake in seven-to-eight figure salaries. Yet anytime the topic of paying athletes comes up, some remain staunchly opposed to such an idea. Some even seem opposed to the idea of them making money elsewhere.

That seemed to be the takeaway from Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who apparently feels jilted that one of his former recruits, Darius Bazley, has decided to skip college entirely and instead take a highly lucrative internship – reportedly worth $1 million – with the sneaker company New Balance.