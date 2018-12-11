Getty Image

Despite the fact that their team had the night off on Monday, fans of the New York Knicks had a pretty bad evening. That’s because, at the conclusion of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, LeBron James said something to Dwyane Wade that made it sound like he could have been a Knick if the team wanted to acquire his services.

James told Wade that their final matchup could only have happened in one of two venues: Staples Center or “The Garden.” This led to most people thinking James would have liked to end up in New York for the presumed final chapter of his career instead of Los Angeles — or at the least that the Knicks would’ve been in consideration.

But as it turns out, that wasn’t necessarily the case. Joe Vardon of The Athletic got some details about exactly what James meant, and it had more to do with the gravity of his final matchup against Wade than anything else.