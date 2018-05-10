Getty Image

When news broke that Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Cavaliers last summer it stunned the NBA world. Many questioned why Irving would want to leave a team with the best player in the world in LeBron James that was a perennial favorite to make the NBA Finals.

Irving eventually offered some explanation, stating that he simply wanted to find out how good he could really be, insinuating that as long as he was next to LeBron he would never get the chance to personally develop into the best version of his basketball playing self. Prior to his injury with the Celtics, we saw Irving spread his wings a bit more and find a tremendous level of success in Boston, although his numbers posted this year were eerily similar to those of his best years in Cleveland.

In any case, Irving’s honesty in explaining why he wanted to go it alone without LeBron earned him praise from some around the league. His former GM David Griffin, who left the Cavs in June last year prior to Irving’s request, is among those that has been understanding of his decision to want to part ways with LeBron. Griffin recently joined The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he further explained why the Kyrie-LeBron pairing was never going to be a Jordan-Pippen type combo, simply because where Jordan needed Pippen to be at his best, LeBron didn’t need that from Irving.