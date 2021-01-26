Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron James Went Off For 21 4th Quarter Points To Beat The Cavaliers

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Cavaliers very well have their best non-LeBron James led team in decades this season, as the very fun young Cavs got off to an 8-8 start before a showdown with the Lakers and their former hometown hero in Cleveland. Early on, it appeared LeBron was going to be in the mood for dominance back home in Cleveland, as he had 17 first quarter points, punctuated by this preposterous stepback three-pointer at the buzzer.

James would go through a lull in the middle quarters, as the Cavaliers clawed their way back into the game, taking the lead on a few different occasions in the second half. However, in the fourth quarter, James put an end to Cleveland’s hopes of another upset win after taking two off of the Nets last week, with a sensational 21-point performance in the fourth quarter en route to a 115-108 Lakers win.

LeBron had seven three-pointers on the night, including some ridiculous ones to close out the game, firing from just about everywhere including a logo bomb from the top of the key and a filthy stepback over rookie Isaac Okoro.

The dagger came in the form of a spinning, fading long two from the baseline that punctuated a 46-point evening for the King.

James was 19-for-26 from the field, including 7-for-11 from three, to end the night with 46 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks. It was a virtuoso performance in a game where the Lakers desperately needed that kind of effort and energy against a very feisty Cavs team who have proven they can beat just about anyone. Andre Drummond led the way for Cleveland with 25 points and 17 rebounds as he dominated inside, a rarity for opponents against L.A., but the Cavs simply couldn’t find enough shotmaking late or find a way to cool off the red-hot LeBron as the Lakers moved to 14-4 on the season and Cleveland slipped to 8-9.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×