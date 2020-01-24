Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Lakers have to be feeling pretty good about themselves right now. They cruised to an easy victory over Kyrie Iriving and the Nets on Thursday night, 128-113, in Brooklyn, on a night when LeBron James was once again named the Western Conference All-Star captain.

The Lakers have now won two straight and eight out of their last 10, as they continue to hold down the top spot in the West. At 36-9 and with a 4.5-game lead over the second-place Jazz, it’s hard not to consider them the favorites to come out of the West spring, even if there are still some roster issues that will inevitably become more magnified once the playoffs roll around.

LeBron is certainly aware of those worries, and with the February trade deadline fast approaching and teams itching to make a move and shore up their rosters for a second-half push, rumors are starting to heat up. But if you ask LeBron — at least right now — his team is just fine where they are, and there’s no push to make a major change before next month.

Via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News:

Speculation on what the Lakers will or won’t do before the trade deadline has been rampant, and James was asked by a reporter postgame if a mid-season roster change was necessary. “No. We have enough right now, but it’s not about competing or worry about June,” he said after a 27-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound performance at Barclays Center on Thursday. “It’s about January, and if we continue to get better throughout January and we move onto February and continue to get better.”

Still, that won’t do anything to halt the rumors, especially when it could potentially involve a reunion, of sorts, with Derrick Rose, whose solid play for a reeling Pistons team has made him a frequent trade target. The Lakers’ season success notwithstanding, it stands to reason that they’ll do their due diligence across the league, looking for little ways to improve their roster with both eyes on winning the Larry O’Brien trophy this year.

(Via The New York Daily News)