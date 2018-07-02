LeBron James Lakers Jersey Sales Went Wild After He Announced He’s Going To LA

#LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James consistently has one of the highest-selling jerseys in the NBA, but joining the third team of his career has created quite the run on his jersey. James officially announced he’s joining the Los Angeles Lakers, and the jersey industry has exploded in the wake of that decision.

According to Fanatics, which partners with the NBA to run the league’s online team store, jersey sales for the newest Los Angeles Lakers star skyrocketed on Sunday night after James made his decision.

James didn’t announce his decision until nearly 9 p.m. on a Sunday night, but it sparked what became a top-10 sales day for Fanatics in just a few hours. In fact, Fanatics said sales were 600% higher in those hours than when James announced he was returning to Cleveland in 2014.

