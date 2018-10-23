LeBron James Tried To Call Timeout Seconds Before His Game Tying Shot

LeBron James almost had a major gaffe early into his Lakers tenure. In a close game with the Spurs, James made a huge 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. However, he almost made a huge mistake that could have cost Los Angeles the game. Initially, James wanted to take a timeout to pause everything and draw up a play.

The problem with this strategy from James? The Lakers had no timeouts to use. Video shows him clearly making the timeout hand motion, but the refs didn’t see it. He quickly realizes his mistake though and carries on to hit the huge bucket.

