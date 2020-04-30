LeBron James Revealed The Logo For His Upcoming ‘Space Jam’ Remake

LeBron James used his platform on Thursday to reject apparent calls for the NBA to cancel the 2019-20 campaign, which a report indicates is gaining popularity among some executives and agents. Several hours later, James decided to do something a little more fun than comment on the future of the league: Reveal a major bit of information about his upcoming Space Jam remake.

James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, are behind the latest version of the beloved 1996 film that starred Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Details have trickled out over the last year or so, including rumblings on some of the other NBA and WNBA stars who will have roles.

It is unclear whether or not the film will follow a similar plot to the original, but what we do know is that the logo will look a little different. James posted an image of himself to his Twitter account of a hat that features the logo and the apparent title of the movie — Space Jam: A New Legacy.

There’s also a new Twitter account for the movie, which has a header featuring a new poster.

there it is. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ poster and logo from @spacejammovie pic.twitter.com/pNtGEQboQu — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 30, 2020

The film’s release date has long been July 16, 2021, although it is unclear whether or not that will have to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption to the NBA calendar. Regardless, when the apparel blitz comes for the movie, at least we now know what logo is going to be plastered on everything.