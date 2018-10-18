Getty Image

LeBron James is coming off one of his most demanding seasons in a long time. The Lakers star spent his final year on the Cavaliers playing all 82 games and every single playoff game without reducing his workload. At 33, it seems unfathomable that a player who’s been around as long as he has — and played as much as he has — would voluntarily put that kind of workload on his legs, except that’s what he did and wants to do again in Los Angeles.

James has been telling Luke Walton and the Lakers coaching staff that his legs are fine and he can play a full season of minutes if that’s what they need. The Lakers coaching staff, however, isn’t buying it. They want James to be as rested as possible all season long, and that might mean playing a little less than he was used to in Cleveland.

“I’m always fresh,” James told reporters, per ESPN. “All my coaches want to figure out a way of how to lessen my minutes. I keep telling them I’m strong enough to play most minutes, but they won’t listen to me, so, it’s OK. I like it.”