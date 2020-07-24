Back in 2018, voters in Florida approved an amendment that would automatically restore voting rights to individuals who had been convicted of felonies and served their time with a handful of exceptions. Almost immediately upon its inception, politicians began to add hurdles to the rule, and while a judge ruled earlier this year that one such pay-to-vote system was unconstitutional, the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, has filed an appeal.

One former Florida resident with a passion for voting rights has decided to get involved. In a release, LeBron James’ recently-launched voting rights group More Than a Vote announced that it is teaming up with the Florida Rights Restoration Commission to raise more than $100,000, which will go towards helping those who are disenfranchised due to the actions of Florida’s government by paying outstanding court fees.

Per the release, the funds will be raised off of proceeds from a screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble, a documentary film about the former civil rights leader and member of the U.S. House of Representatives who passed away last week.

.@KingJames new voting rights group @morethanavote announces it is raising $100,000 for @FLRightsRestore to pay off fees & fines of people with past felony convictions in Florida so that they can vote in November pic.twitter.com/RmWQsCu9KW — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 24, 2020

More Than a Vote and the FRRC both announced the partnership on their respective Twitter accounts.

The right to vote should not come with a price tag. #MoreThanAVote @morethanavote is stepping up to help @FLRightsRestore’s efforts to pay these fines and restore our democracy: https://t.co/48p39iS1fA pic.twitter.com/mbhoLeVgii — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) July 24, 2020

“…We look forward to the positive impact it will have on our communities and the lives of those who are hoping to vote and have their voices heard.” –@desmondmeade We’re excited to announce our partnership with @morethanavote! Read more about it below. https://t.co/95ES8emT1H — Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (@FLRightsRestore) July 24, 2020

James also took to Twitter following the announcement, proclaiming that this law prevents ex-felons from “their constitutional right to vote” and specifically praising Udonis Haslem for his work on this front.

This is a fight about their constitutional right to vote being denied. Learn more about how you can help at https://t.co/ASKCSX9b9l. @morethanavote https://t.co/LtGBRwo8LQ — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2020

Shoutout to my brother @ThisIsUD for leadership on this issue for all of us. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2020

Haslem, a Florida native and James’ former teammate with the Miami Heat who is part of More Than a Vote, said in a statement that “your right to vote shouldn’t depend upon whether or not you can pay to exercise it.” According to Politico, the law disenfranchises up to 775,000 Floridians.