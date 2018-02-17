Getty Image

LeBron James criticized Donald Trump on Thursday, and despite criticism from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, he’s standing by his comments.

Ingraham belittled the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s ability to speak out about political issues because he did not go to college, telling him to “shut up and dribble.” But James has effectively brushed off that criticism and is now responding directly to her demands.

James spoke to the media after the All-Star Game practice on Saturday in Los Angeles and essentially explained why he refuses to keep quiet about social and political issues, especially Trump’s presidency.