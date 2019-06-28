Getty Image

When a report came out that LeBron James would give up the No. 23 to his newest Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, it seemed like something of a foregone conclusion that he would shift to the only other number he’s worn during his NBA career. While nothing is official yet, it appears the King will indeed go back to rocking his old number.

James sent out a tweet on Thursday night that just featured the number 6, which he famously wore during his tenure with the Miami Heat, and an emoji.

⁶🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2019

Beyond this, one of his only remaining teammates, Kyle Kuzma, tweeted that James needs to bring back the headband, an accessory he has wore on and off during his career and was a staple of his on-court look with Miami.

All we need is the headband bro. Give the fans what they want. https://t.co/IiW7lGYIvf — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 28, 2019

James wore 6 on his practice jersey with the Lakers during his first year in L.A., and it only makes sense that if he’s giving 23 to Davis that he’d go in this direction. At the very least, it’ll be a cool visual and will help the Lakers print money, because it’s safe to assume that both of these jerseys/shirseys/whatever else will be a hot commodity. And of course, the Lakers probably wouldn’t mind it if James turned back the clock and gave us a yearlong performance on par with what we saw out of him in Miami, either.