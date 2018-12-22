Getty Image

LeBron James spoke out against the NFL and its owners on Friday night’s edition of The Shop. James, who was joined on this episode by a host of celebrities including Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, decried the league for how it treats its players. Specifically, James accused NFL owners of possessing a “slave mentality.”

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality,” James said, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f*ck I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of y’all.’”

In the same breath, James praised NBA commissioner Adam Silver for his approach to overseeing the league, one in which James says players are comfortable expressing what they’re feeling even if the commissioner personally disagrees. Later on, a conversation occurred between James and Gurley in which the pair spoke out against how the NFL places an emphasis on player “availability.”