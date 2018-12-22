LeBron James Believes NFL Owners Possess A ‘Slave Mentality’ Toward Players

Associate Editor
12.21.18

Getty Image

LeBron James spoke out against the NFL and its owners on Friday night’s edition of The Shop. James, who was joined on this episode by a host of celebrities including Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, decried the league for how it treats its players. Specifically, James accused NFL owners of possessing a “slave mentality.”

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality,” James said, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. “And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f*ck I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of y’all.’”

In the same breath, James praised NBA commissioner Adam Silver for his approach to overseeing the league, one in which James says players are comfortable expressing what they’re feeling even if the commissioner personally disagrees. Later on, a conversation occurred between James and Gurley in which the pair spoke out against how the NFL places an emphasis on player “availability.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#NFL
TAGSLeBron JamesNFLTodd Gurley

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP