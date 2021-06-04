For the first time in his decorated career, LeBron James got bounced in the first round of the playoffs. That statement lacks a ton of context — James wasn’t 100 percent, Anthony Davis was hurt, the Phoenix Suns were better than any other team he’d played in the first round of the postseason, etc. — but James will not start the summer a little earlier than he’s used to.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty good summer for James, if only because he has options. He could, if he chooses, focus all of his attention on promoting Space Jam: A New Legacy, he can head over to Tokyo to participate in the Summer Olympics, or he can do any of the other billion things that LeBron James has on his plate. After the Lakers fell on Thursday night, though, the reigning NBA Finals MVP made clear he has one clear-cut top priority.

Via Silver Screen and Roll:

“Nah, I think I’m gonna play for the Tune Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” James said. … “I think that’s what my focus is on, is trying to beat he Monstars, or the Goon Squad, we call them now,” James said. “I didn’t have much success vs. the Suns, so I am gearing my attention to the Goon Squad here in July.”

It probably isn’t a shock that James is passing on going to Tokyo. Even beyond the fact that the Olympics are happening amid a global pandemic, James had a short offseason heading into the 2020-21 campaign and would assuredly love to take some time to rest up with an eye on next year.