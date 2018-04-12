J.R. Smith Thinks LeBron James Passed Michael Jordan Two Years Ago

Getty Image

J.R. Smith isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and he’s got a pretty solid take in the ever-present LeBron James/Michael Jordan debate. It’s a battle that’s impossible to keep score on, but recent tallies have weighed heavily in Jordan’s favor recently.

Stephen Jackson says Jordan’s defensive achievements make him the best of all time. Kevin Garnett won’t even hear an argument that James is under more pressure than Jordan was when he was playing. And Scottie Pippen said that Isiah Thomas was merely “hating” when he picked James over Jordan.

But one of LeBron’s current teammates came down on his side when asked about the debate on a podcast. Smith appeared on Uninterrupted for an interview and was asked who the “GOAT” was. The question cited Ray Allen’s answer that Jordan is in a “conversation amidst himself” when it comes to the best basketball player ever. Smith respectfully disagreed.