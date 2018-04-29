Getty Image

LeBron James scored 45 points in the Cavaliers’ 105-101 Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers to advance to the second round of the playoffs and preserve James’ undefeated record in first-round playoff series.

James was phenomenal as he logged 43 minutes of action, only sitting at the very end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter due to cramping — the one thing that’s been proven to slow him down in the postseason. Even so, he housed some orange slices on the bench and eventually made his way back into the game where he closed the deal for Cleveland to send them to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown with the rival Raptors.

After the game, James was physically and mentally fried when he arrived at the podium to talk about his performance. LeBron, who is normally one of the best superstars when it comes to talking with the media, eventually admitted he was gassed and simply wanted to go home, cutting off his availability shorter than usual after he was asked about the Raptors.