Much like the entire series, Game 7 of Cavs-Pacers was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams take apparent control of the game in various stretches, but ultimately it was LeBron James that won out, as he has in every first round series of his career, in a 105-101 win.

James vowed to play “the whole game” and didn’t exit until near the final minute of the third quarter when cramps forced him out. At that time, the Cavs lead had been trimmed to two by the Pacers and it appeared to be the perfect time for Indiana to seize control of Game 7 despite having trailed by as many as 14 in the first half.

Instead, Cleveland’s role players managed to actually extend the lead without LeBron over a stretch of about five minutes of game time, holding a seven point advantage when he returned with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth. That run, fueled by a few key Kevin Love jumpers, was exactly what The King needed to get his body right and be able to give the Cavs just enough down the stretch to advance to Toronto.