LeBron James And Tristan Thompson Carried The Cavs To A Game 7 Win Over The Pacers

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.29.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Much like the entire series, Game 7 of Cavs-Pacers was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams take apparent control of the game in various stretches, but ultimately it was LeBron James that won out, as he has in every first round series of his career, in a 105-101 win.

James vowed to play “the whole game” and didn’t exit until near the final minute of the third quarter when cramps forced him out. At that time, the Cavs lead had been trimmed to two by the Pacers and it appeared to be the perfect time for Indiana to seize control of Game 7 despite having trailed by as many as 14 in the first half.

Instead, Cleveland’s role players managed to actually extend the lead without LeBron over a stretch of about five minutes of game time, holding a seven point advantage when he returned with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth. That run, fueled by a few key Kevin Love jumpers, was exactly what The King needed to get his body right and be able to give the Cavs just enough down the stretch to advance to Toronto.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSINDIANA PACERSLeBron James

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 4 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 5 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 5 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 6 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP