LeBron James re-signs with the Cleveland Cavs: Pros and Cons

In the biggest free-agency bonanza to ever hit the NBA, LeBron James is the first domino that has to fall before everyone else figures out their next move. From D-Wade all the way down to Brian Scalabrine, you could say every other free agent’s future will in some way be affected by LeBron’s decision.
With the official start of free agency set for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, we decided to look at each team believed to be in the running for LeBron and delve into the reasons why LBJ would and wouldn’t (or should and shouldn’t) sign with them. Next up: The Cleveland Cavaliers.
PROS — After two years working from home in Seattle, I moved to New York City this week. It’s the second time I’ve made the 206-to-212 trek (I lived in NYC from ’06-08), and if there’s anything I can at least pretend to identify with LeBron about, it’s this: Leaving home is tough. There’s nothing like being around family, around the people you grew up with, around the places you grew up in. During my last couple of days in Seattle, I found myself getting sentimental over silly stuff, like the ‘hood Red Apple grocery store on 23rd and Jackson, and the greasy fries at Dick’s Drive-In burger joint; things you just cannot replicate outside of my hometown.
So whether it’s Miami or Chicago or any another NBA city, LeBron will face an agonizing decision this summer: Do I really want to leave home?
This isn’t about money. LeBron is going to pull in Scrooge McDuck coinage wherever he plays, as long as he is among the best players in the world and the face of Nike. He’s already turned Cleveland into a major media market, and at 25 years old he’s already big enough to where the hype will come to him; he doesn’t have to chase the hype. Besides, most famous people today value their privacy, and LeBron would have very little privacy in L.A., Chicago or Miami. And he’d have absolutely zero privacy in New York with this city’s hungry wolf pack of media predators. He’d be under constant watch, which would inevitably turn into constant scrutiny. In Cleveland, the people revere LeBron, but they also give him a certain level of respectful space he won’t get anywhere else.
On the court, LeBron will be put in a position to win championships wherever he plays. The Bulls, Heat and Clippers might have more talent on paper than the Cavs currently, but Cleveland is obviously committed to putting the best team around LeBron as possible. Some of ex-GM Danny Ferry‘s moves ultimately didn’t work out as planned, but you can’t fault the organization for trying and taking chances: Bringing in Ben Wallace when he could have had some Defensive Player of the Year mojo left in his body, bringing in Mo Williams when he was considered one of the game’s up-and-coming point guards, bringing in Shaq when he was coming off an All-NBA season in Phoenix, bringing in All-Star Antawn Jamison at the trade deadline, bringing in overseas superstar Anthony Parker to fill a role, and making sure Anderson Varejao — the kind of hustler/rebounder/defender every title team needs — is staying in Cleveland long-term.
The Cavs then cleaned house in the front-office after this year’s conference semifinals loss, and (if yesterday’s rumors are true) will hire Brian Shaw as head coach, who has championship experience as a player and as an assistant while learning under the best (Phil Jackson) and playing with/coaching the best (Kobe, Shaq, Gasol, etc.). In hindsight you can criticize, but Cleveland has tried to surround LeBron with a championship-level supporting cast, and that won’t change after the summer of 2010.
Plus, if legacy is a factor, there’s just something more respected about winning a championship with your original team. Jordan, Bird, Russell, Isiah, Hakeem, Willis,, Kobe, Magic, Kareem, Wade, Pierce and Duncan all did it, and their place in the game is legendary. If the perception is that LeBron had to leave to get his rings, he’s more like KG, Wilt, Drexler, Shaq — not quite a ring-searching nomad — but there’s a little luster lost.
Either way, LeBron will contend for championships wherever he goes. He’ll be mega-famous and mega-rich wherever he goes. So while the bright lights of bigger cities are appealing, for LeBron there’s truly no place like home.
CONS — However, there comes a time when every man has to spread his wings. That’s why I left for New York the first time in ’06, and why I left again in 2010. There’s a big window here, and if LeBron doesn’t switch teams this summer, he will always wonder “What if?” And that’s a feeling you can’t buy back, not even with a championship ring and millions in endorsements.
Once upon a time not too long ago, the second-best pro-Cleveland argument was that LeBron was closer to winning a championship with the Cavs than he’d be with the Knicks, Nets, Heat, etc. But over the last month, that stance is looking pretty weak. Try as they might, the Cavs are not making forward progress: NBA Finals in ’07, Conference Semis in ’08, Conference Finals in ’09, Conference Semis again in ’10. Danny Ferry and coach Mike Brown were let go following this year’s playoff exit, replaced by Chris Grant and Shaw; in other words, the assistant GM who learned under Ferry and the assistant coach with zero head coaching experience at any level. Is this the championship recipe?
The Cavs already fumbled last week’s NBA Draft, failing to acquire a pick and bring in some young talent. The one player who you’d HAVE to unload at this point, Delonte West, is still on the roster. Shaq is a free agent, so the team currently has no starting center. LeBron would be returning to a squad headlined by Mo Williams and Jamison, who left him high and dry in the season-ending Game 6 loss in Boston.
Cleveland is where LeBron has enjoyed the only pro success he’s ever known, but it’s also where he’s suffered his greatest disappointments. It’s where he’s learned he can’t win championships alone or with a subpar supporting cast. With proven front-office execs and potential teammates beckoning from across the country, the grass could look just green enough on another side.
ODDS — 4 to 1.
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE
Best dating advice for NBA owners: “Don’t sweat lebron” [clicky.me]
This is hilarious how Lebron has hijacked the sports world. ESPN has officially renamed to LESPN. Every blog on Dime now is about LBJ.
Here’s an idea. How about we all shut the f*ck up and just wait a few days to see what happens. All these hypotheticals are getting ridiculous. The funny thing is that it’s gonna be Lakers again, so all this hype won’t even matter in the end.
cleveland sucks. with or without lebron.
and they have NO future with him. with him, they’ll be too good to get lottery picks, but not good enuff to win a chip.
they have NO frontline; and havent had a respectable one since daugherty, wilkins and nance.
if he wanna win consistently, he should go to either NJ or the Clips. if he wants to (maybe) eventually win and grow his brand, he should go to NY. they will have better players in 2yrs than many of the other teams.
if he wants the pressure of trying to win 73games and sweep thru the playoffs undefeated and win a title next year, he should sign with miami.
if he wants to never fill never ending shoes and eat sauce cheese pizzas, he should go to chicago.
Pro – Cleveland won’t hate him for life.
Con – He won’t win shii….!
nearly all of the moves Cleveland made have sucked. even good players like Williams and Varejao are way overpaid.
the section on moves in the Pros part actually reveals the fact that Cleveland has been TERRIBLE at growing talent. all of their moves have been trades… hickson, the one good player they drafted, played about 15 minutes total in the 2010 playoffs. it’s insane that the team was willing to spend $50M+ on Varejao but didnt pick up any draft picks from teams like Phx… seeing this first hand, i doubt lebron comes back for more.
I think im a rare person that thinks that Cleveland has good peices around lebron. Lots of shooters and defenders. They also have Jamison who might be one of the best cutters and finishers in the leauge. I think with a coach that can develop an offensive system, LeBron can improve his teammates for a change, and possibly win. I think this is a good fit.
note: not a cavs fan.
but c’mon guys. back-to-back 60 win seasons, not to mention taking a shitty cavs team to the finals by himself?? 2 MVPS and career averages of 28-7-7.
this guy has done it ALL for the cavs. he just hasnt had the luck to play with the best coach/big man on the best franchise in the league- which kobe has now had the opportunity to do on two separate occasions.
with the exception of scoring 81 on the worst defensive team in history (shout out to the raptors), kobe couldnt/hasnt done shit by himself. classic laker revisionist history.
give lebron shaq/pau in his prime and he’d win too.
the biggest blow was 4 years ago when they had cap space and should have gotten him a TRUE #2 at the 2 that could actually shoot. Ray Allen, Michael Redd, and Larry Hughes were available. Allen would have already put a ring on his finger, Redd woulda got him closer if not getting him some jewelry. Ray had just come off that year where the Sonics were a surprise 3 seed, so he stayed in Seattle and Redd showed loyalty to the Bucks who’d gotten him to a point where he was that sought-after after being a 2nd rd. pick, so the Cavs, like it seems they’ve been doing for his whole career, panicked and threw $$$ at Hughes (who was aight in DC, but not a great fit w/ LeBron even if he’d continued being a good defedner and running the break, he could NEVER shoot at all) and he become a salary cap albatross that they’re just now getting over. If they coulda grabbed younger Jesus or Redd, things may’ve been different there. Now I don’t see him staying.
@ Austin Burton
Kareem didn’t start with the Lakers, Austin… In fact, he was pretty damn successful with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that drafted him (Rookie of the Year, 3 scoring titles, 1 Championship, 1 Finals MVP, 3 regular season MVPs). Then he went on to be even more successful with the Lakers – where he spent the majority of his career -, but that still that doesn’t make them his original team. If anything, Kareem’s career is the best possible example available of being able to be very successful in two different teams without being regarded as a “ring-chaser”. So much so that you forgot he even did it…
My final point: I don’t really care where LeBron ends up, but let’s stop with this “if LBJ leaves Cleveland he’s a heartless son a bitch” routine – the demeanor with which he handles himself in the change defines his character, not the decision itself…
@eazy yeezy – that’s the point though. They don’t have that and have no way of getting it short of absolutely KILLING the draft (and they had no picks this year.) That’s why he needs to leave. There are a bunch of #4s there, but no 2nd or 3rd option good enough to win a title next to him. They’ve peaked unless they can pull off an absurd sign-and-trade focusing on Hickson and Mo Willaims (not happening.)
Cleveland cannot win when their PF is smaller than their SF. LBJ is bigger and stronger and a better rebounder than Jamison, that is not a recipe for success.
Yea, it was a good idea on paper to surround LBJ with shooters, but even without the shooters LBJ can still get to the rim.
What they need to do is get him a legit back to the basket player. Bosh isn’t it, Amare isn’t it, Dirk isn’t it, Boozer might be but why would CLE bring him back after he shafted them.
Long story short, LBJ cannot be the biggest guy on his own starting frontcourt. They need beef, If he goes to CHI, it will be the same situation. NYC, Curry needs to drop some LBS.
I think his best option is staying in CLE, more $, get to build his legacy where it began. Gilbert has proven he will spend to bring in talent. CHI, not so much, most of their talent is from the draft. MIA, that owner is all about cutting costs. Post championship year, he cut costs. NYC is an option, but they have zero talent, why wait 3-4 yrs to be able to contend for chips, not just get to the playoffs. NJ, crapshoot, great pieces, rich owner, but arena issues, and it is New Jersey, the real second city next to NY, its an afterthought
@Quedas – I think you completely missed the point on the Kareem thing. His legacy isn’t affected by leaving Milwaukee BECAUSE he won a title there, so joining the Lakers just became him going to a better team instead of “chasing a ring.”
I agree with Bobb23. LeBron does have a good team. Mo Williams and Jamison, could be stars on their own team, but they play 2nd fiddle to James. Cavs have a good front line of Ilgauskas, Hickson, Varajao and Shaq. The backcourt has great shooters in Anthony Parker and Mo Williams. Slashers like Jamison and Moon only compliment LeBron’s style of play. The team was built perfectly around LeBron even though a lot of their players are overpaid.
“Some of ex-GM Danny Ferry’s moves ultimately didn’t work out as planned, but you can’t fault the organization for trying and taking chances.”
Such as bringing in Delonte West to keep LeBron’s mother company….
@ Celts Fan
Sure, but it still was a gaffe by Austin. Kareem was a very different case from all those others… Also, a lot of those all-time greats only stayed with their teams, BECAUSE they gave them great players to play with. That’s hardly the case with LeBron…
@Joe’s Mamma – you may wanna sit this one out cuz you really don’t understand it, huh? The whole reason Chi and Mia have been cutting costs is to spend that $$$ this summer. There’s this thing called a salary cap…
@Quedas — I included Kareem on the list of guys who won a ring with their original team. Kareem won a ring with Milwaukee, his original team. I don’t see what you’re getting at. Read the paragraph again:
“Plus, if legacy is a factor, there’s just something more respected about winning a championship with your original team. Jordan, Bird, Russell, Isiah, Hakeem, Willis, Kobe, Magic, Kareem, Wade, Pierce and Duncan all did it, and their place in the game is legendary. If the perception is that LeBron had to leave to get his rings, he’s more like KG, Wilt, Drexler, Shaq â€” not quite a ring-searching nomad â€” but there’s a little luster lost.”
@Quedas – learn the difference between “original” and “only.” AB said “original.”
and I agree w/ you, he needs to bounce. Winning makes things ok. If you leave and are still the alpha-dog, it’s a lot different than leaving to be a #2 or 1B (which is the biggest issue some people have w/ him joining Wade in Miami.)
@Joe Momma’s- It doesn’t matter if Jamison is shorter than LeBron. Height doesn’t entirely define your position. The PG’s are not always the shortest, and the Center’s are not always the tallest. Magic played center, and Lamar can play point.
ultimately, he just hasnt had the team around him to compete. but if we’re judging on individual achievements- lebron has more than lived up to the hype. championships are as testament to a TEAM’s greatness, MVPs are for the individual.. and lebron has two already (and might finish with 5-6). i totally disagree with the idea that a player needs to win championships to be considered an all-time great. who here is taking robert horry or steve kerr over sir charles, stockton or malone? hell dickey simpkins has a couple of rings.
@thrillah – ya, but Magic was one of the best players ever and only did it once (admittedly, that one time is widely considered the best game ever played when you factor in everything and that it was a ring-winning game) and Lamar couldn’t do anything of record til he was a 6th man for a team that needed a 280lb center and 7’0′ PF to get over the hump. I think his point was that they need a legit big man that plays like a big man on offense. Jamison’s basically a 3 offensively and a turnstyle defensively. There are no “pound it in the paint to manufacture easy buckets” guys on Cleveland. The Lakers have that in Gasol (and Bynum to an extent,) we have that w/ KG when he’s not taking jumpers, Spurs have Duncan, Pistons had Sheed, Lakers back in the day had Shaq. I can go through all the champs for the past 20 years and they all had one except for MJ’s Bulls. Every championship team needs to someone that can get you easy buckets in the paint when things aren’t going well to break runs.
@eazy yeezy – ya, but Malone and Stockton aren’t considered alltime greats. You NEVER hear them argued for top 10 players ever precisely because they never won a ring. Put some jewelry on their fingers and, with those numbers (Stockton alltime leader in dimes/steals and Malone #2 in scoring,) they at least get a mention when you start that discussion. You can be a HOFer without a ring, but in basketball where one guy can take over a game, you NEED a ring to be considered an all time great.
@ celts fan..
WTF are you talking about? Of course they cut costs to sign players this offseason.
But they can only spend up to a certain amount, they cant sign 10 guys to 10 mil a year. Like you alluded to, there is a salary cap.
If Miami signs 2 guys to max deals, with the cap holds, they cannot sign a third to a max deal w/o a sign and trade. And Cleveland isn’t going to sign and trade, so LBJ will get less $ because of his bird rights even if he signs outright with Miami.
And my name is Joe’s Momma, son, get it right. Dont attack me boy, you don’t know what you are talking about, so just gloss over my posts. Just hope that Celtics smarten up and let both of their big name FA’s walk this year.
Miami was cutting costs before they even knew about the free agent bonanza this offseason. Go and check the record. Micky Arison told Riley to do so.
woah woah woah.. stockton and malone not all-time greats? both are two of the best to ever play their positions:
[sports.espn.go.com]
*Stockton #4 greatest point guards ever.
[bleacherreport.com]
*Malone #2 greatest power forwards ever.
winning championships tends to grossly overrate players (*cough: bill russell) while not winning championships always seems to underrate players who werent lucky enough to play on the celtics, lakers or jordan’s bulls.
barkley, malone, stockton, elgin baylor, jason kidd etc..
@thrilla,
I know height doensn’t define position, but Jamison is not a low post scorer, and he grabs 9 boards a game but he is not a rebounder. He is a guy who get rebounds, there is a difference.
LBJ needs someone to dump the ball down to, and let work. They tried with Shaq, but not enough so he gets a rhythm. And that falls on Mike Brown.
I think Booz is the best option, and he is smaller than LBJ too. But he is a legit back to the basket player, and a rebounder. But he screwed Cleveland before, and no way Utah s&t him because they dont want to spend that much $
@Easy Yeezy – to me, “All time great” (your words) means one of the ten best ever give or take. Neither of them are even thought of in that regard because they never won anything. You just proved your ignorance with the Bill Russell comment too; that guy’s the greatest winner in American sports history (2 NCAAs in fucking San Francisco University and 11 in Boston. GTFOH.) YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME. If you don’t get at least one title in a sport like basketball where one great guy can carry a team to a title with the right pieces (they obviously had the team around thme since they played together) then your legacy takes a hit. They’re both in the top 5 of their position, but they’re not top 10 ever and not even thrown out as possibilities. That’s all I’m saying. Talented as hell, but when the moment got big, Malone always seemed to come up small (Stockton was the exact opposite, I know…)
byron scott was hired for the job not brian shaw…so your argument for a “con” goes null and void
i think most of you are forgetting the travesty of a performance that lebron showed in game 5 and 6 of celtics series. You can still argue that cavs could have beaten them and magic and at least make it to the finals this year if mike brown wasnt so disrespected by his players.