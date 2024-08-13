LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA. Despite that, James is still able to play at an All-NBA level, as he was a Third Team selection this past year. And during the Olympics, James was able to turn back the clock and show that he’s still capable of taking over basketball games for stretches, as he was nothing short of brilliant in leading Team USA to its fifth straight gold medal.

James has gotten to the point that he’s playing against the sons of guys he used to play against — there’s that terrific clip of him talking to Jabari Smith Jr. about playing against his father — and of course, the Lakers just used a second-round pick on his son, Bronny. He’s at this incredible point in his career where he’s calling the guys he influenced teammates, which got hammered home on Tuesday when Tyrese Haliburton posted a pair of pictures of himself in different LeBron jerseys before posting a third picture of the two celebrating their gold medals in Paris, which you can see here.

Unsurprisingly, James thought this was pretty incredible, as he QT’d Haliburton and called this “crazy.”

The Olympics big for James in a number of ways, as this marked the third time that he won a gold medal and he was selected as the male flag bearer for the entire United States contingent.