LeBron James Is Now Part Of The Boston Red Sox Ownership Group

LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down on the court, despite being 35 years old and in his 17th NBA season, over the last decade he has steadily been building his empire off the court, as he will have no shortage of projects to dive into whenever he walks away from basketball. He has a budding media empire with Uninterrupted and SpringHill Entertainment, an acting career that figures to only grow once he’s no longer confined by the NBA schedule, a number of philanthropic ventures headlined by his I Promise School in Akron, as well as a monster Nike lifetime contract and investments in various other places.

One of those investments just grew larger, as James, who had purchased a two percent stake in Liverpool Football Club in 2011, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group, has upped his stake in that larger conglomerate, according to the Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman. Per Silverman, James is joined by business partner Maverick Carter in gaining shares of FSG, becoming the group’s first two Black partners, where they will hold ownership in a number of ventures in the sports world, including the Boston Red Sox.

By becoming a partner in FSG, the Los Angeles Lakers star also will become a part-owner of the Red Sox as well as other FSG subsidiaries, including NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management.

Jeff Passan of ESPN confirmed the news shortly after Silverman’s report emerged.

Source confirms @MikeSilvermanBB report: LeBron James is now a partner in Fenway Sports Group, making him a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2021

FSG also got a large investment from RedBird Capital and Silverman reports they will be looking to expand their reaches into a number of other sports leagues, including the WNBA and NBA. James cannot hold ownership stake while being a player in the NBA, but he has noted he would look into making that move to a governor role once his career is eventually done. In any case, it is yet another example of James expanding his business empire, although he might have to swap out any Yankees or Indians hats in his closet for Red Sox ones.