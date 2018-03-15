LeBron’s Eerily Similar Windmill Dunks Four Years Apart Prove He Really Is Aging Like ‘Fine Wine’

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.14.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James threw down a stunning windmill dunk on a one-man fastbreak against the Suns on Tuesday night in Phoenix. It was one of the few highlights of a breezy 129-107 Cavs win against the Western Conference bottom-feeder during which LeBron logged his 14th triple-double of the season.

There’s no question it was a highlight-reel worthy slam, but there’s another reason why it’s been getting so much play the past 24 hours. A certain subset of clairvoyant fans felt something alarmingly familiar about that dunk, triggering a strong sense of deja vu. And as it turns out, their intuition was correct.

Some digging into the archives from those on Twitter revealed that LeBron threw down an eerily similar version of that same jam four years earlier when he was still a member of the Miami Heat. Take a look and see for yourself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesPHOENIX SUNS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP