LeBron James Found It ‘Weird’ Magic Johnson Resigned Without Giving Him A Heads Up

Associate Editor
05.05.19

Getty Image

While the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors faced off in an epic Game 3 on Saturday night, the latest episode of The Shop aired on HBO. The latest edition of the show, which stars LeBron James and Maverick Carter (both of whom serve as executive producers, too), featured a conversation regarding Magic Johnson’s stunning resignation from his role within the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office.

Back when Johnson left his job as the team’s president of basketball operations, much was made of the fact that no one in Los Angeles had any idea he made that decision. This included James, and as he explained on the show, he found Johnson’s decision to call it quits without telling anyone “weird.”

“Between my stretching session, my right hand came to me and said, ‘Magic just stepped down,'” James recalled. “I’m like, ‘Man, get the f*ck out my face, you’re bullsh*tting.’ I go check my phone, I look at it, this sh*t happened. Personally, for me, I came here to be a part of the Lakers organization having a conversation with Magic. So it was just weird for him to just be like, ‘I’m out of here,’ and not even have no, like, ‘Hey, Bron, kiss my ass, I’m gone.'”

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLonzo BallMAGIC JOHNSONthe shop
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP