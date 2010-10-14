LeBron James won’t be playing “Robin” to Dwyane Wade

When LeBron James decided to move to Miami this offseason, popular opinion said his chances to become one of the greatest NBA players of all-time decreased considerably. The way many of the media and fans reacted made it seem like LeBron’s game had somehow subsided right as he sat in that director’s chair on ESPN announcing “The Decision” — as if he suddenly wasn’t the best player in the League anymore, suddenly wasn’t the best player on his own team, and had no chance of winning another MVP award despite coming off two straight MVP honors.
You’re kidding, right?
I can admit, LeBron’s chances of bringing home a third straight MVP are slimmer than if he’d stayed in Cleveland because he now has at least one superstar in Dwyane Wade who will take some votes away from him. But then again, LeBron wouldn’t have won a third MVP in Cleveland anyway (at least not this season) because voters don’t want to be seen as lazy by giving a guy three in a row; they would have inevitably given it to somebody else just to mix it up. (The same reason why Michael Jordan doesn’t have more MVP’s in his trophy case.)
However, we have to remember who it is we’re talking about here. On the court, LeBron is the most dominant player we’ve seen in years, and he’s only getting better. With the Heat’s undersized rebounders and lack of a true distributor, LeBron has the best chance out of any player in decades to average a triple-double. His 29-ppg, 7-rpg, 8-apg numbers in Cleveland fell just short last season, and now he has significantly improved running mates and doesn’t have to concentrate so much on scoring now, allowing him to rack up those extra dimes and boards (and steals and blocks).
Also, LeBron has said himself that he has been taking mental notes of all the negativity being directed his way, and is determined to shut the haters up once and for all. If he were ever determined to perform in MVP condition, it’s this season. The new fuel added to LeBron’s fire, along with his new help, could possibly result in the best individual season the NBA has seen in years. And anybody who has seen LeBron dominate as usual in Miami’s handful of preseason games so far cannot argue against that.
This summer, Kevin Durant, the MVP favorite, has become the NBA’s golden child, while LeBron has fallen from grace. But when the two went head-to-head in an exhibition game last week, LeBron (22 pts, 7-14 FG, 7 rebs, 8 asts) clearly outplayed Durant (21 pts, 5-13 FG, 4 rebs, 1 ast) and the Heat, without Wade in the lineup, thoroughly outplayed Oklahoma City when both team’s starters were on the court. Taking the “It’s just preseason” stance might work in some cases, but not in this one, because everybody knows KD takes every game seriously and it too competitive to dial it down a notch when he’s lined up across from another superstar. Message sent: Miami is better than OKC, and LeBron is still better than Durant.
Another anti-LeBron argument has been that, by going to join Wade and Bosh in Miami, LeBron was admitting that he can’t win a championship “by himself.” That if he needs the help of Wade and Bosh, he can’t be considered one of the greats anymore. Oddly enough, this argument is made by people who grew up watching Larry Bird play alongside 2-3 Hall of Famers every year, Magic Johnson play alongside 2-3 Hall of Famers every year, and Jordan win rings with at least one other Hall of Famer on his team. NOBODY wins rings “by himself” in the NBA; the League is too good and the teams are too deep. The Cavs had proven they weren’t going to get LeBron the help he needed (Antawn Jamison? Mo Williams?), so he took matters into his own hands and helped put a championship-caliber roster together “by himself.”
And truthfully, Wade needs LeBron more than LeBron needs Wade. Over the last four seasons — after Wade lifted Miami to the ’06 championship — Wade has been unable to move his team past the first round of the playoffs and has routinely dealt with injuries and fatigue in the regular season. Meanwhile, LeBron has carried the Cavs to an NBA Finals and a couple of Eastern Conference Finals appearances and consistently dominated the regular season, as evidenced by the two MVP’s. LeBron has never been on a team that lost in the first round, whereas Wade hasn’t seen the second round of the playoffs since 2006. So who was the one desperately seeking help here? Now ‘Bron and Bosh have come to Wade’s rescue, and an enormous weight has been lifted off his shoulders.
Let’s just say the two superstars had stayed put on their respective teams. Wade would have had a much lesser chance of winning it all in Miami than LeBron had in Cleveland. Wade will now without a doubt have his easiest season in terms of his team depending on him, and as a result will look fresher than ever come playoff time, which is just what Miami needs.
(And to address the people who say LeBron took the “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” approach: When were the Heat and Raptors ever a threat to LeBron’s Eastern Conference dominance? It’s not like LeBron signed with Orlando or Boston. Wade and Bosh weren’t two guys LeBron ever had a problem beating head-to-head. If anything, LeBron was the guy Wade and Bosh knew they couldn’t take down, so they joined his side. It could have happened in Miami or in Cleveland or in New York; so given a choice of the three cities, why would anybody pick Cleveland over Miami?)
It seems as if in the midst of all the hype and hoopla, everyone has forgotten or simply disregarded how good LeBron really is. Just because he decided to switch teams doesn’t mean his level of play has suddenly diminished. These first few preseason games have served as a bit of a reminder and a sign that LeBron is as serious as ever. As a result of reaction to “The Decision,” LeBron’s back is against the wall. Frankly, anything less than a championship is a disappointment, and he knows that, so he is going to play like it.
Wade and Bosh, on the other hand, really have nothing to lose. No fuel has really been added to their fire since they have caught the least of the criticism. If the Heat want to give themselves the best shot at winning a championship, they will look to LeBron to lead the way. And from watching the way the team is playing now, LeBron is obviously the man who the offense will run through.
If you think LeBron will be playing second fiddle to Wade, you’re sadly mistaken. Soon enough, it will be widely recognized that Miami is LeBron’s team. Wade will most likely garner most of the respect since he is and has always been the hometown hero and governor of “Wade County”. He and Udonis Haslem are the only two players that remain from the ’06 championship team, and not to mention Wade is older than LeBron and Bosh. So while Wade will probably be the vocal leader among the Big Three, LeBron is without a doubt the best player on the Heat. And he’s still the best player in the League. If he can lead a decent Cleveland roster to 66 and 62 wins in consecutive seasons, you can only imagine what’s in store for Miami if they put him in the driver’s seat.
For now, Wade will just have to ride shotgun. And I’m sure he’s just fine with that. He might not have a choice anyway.
Lebron had several players who have been all-stars on his team last year. Antawn Jamison, Shaq, Mo Williams, and Big Z. They had enough to win a championship but the ball didn’t bounce their way. Team chemistry between Delonte and Lebron may have also been an issue. It was never Lebron carrying a bunch of D-leaguers.
I feel like I’m reading a piece by Henry Abbott on ESPN. He has a lot of apologetic LBJ opinions too.
while you do raise some solid points, and make me lessen my LeBron hate juuuust a little, i do have a couple of counter-arguments..
1. magic, bird and of course the goat played with the hands they were dealt, ie they didn’t go out seeking superstar help. sure, their gms gave them a great supporting cast, but they didn’t give up on their squads. might have been easier for them to say that with guys like parrish, worthy and pippen on their side, but they still did it.
2. why can lebron win 65 games two seasons in a row (i’m assuming cleveland would’ve reached that point this year had they not rested him), clearly exerting his dominance on the rest of the league, but when it comes playoff time he can’t go one game above .500 four series in a row? even if cleveland went through a gauntlet 7-game stretch during the regular season, a 4-3 record would have dropped them in the power rankings and shown a sign of weakness. lebron just can’t win when it counts.
3. kobe bryant > lebron james.
kobe = mega douche, but he wants it on his own. lebron searched for two other superstars (okay, 1 other superstar and a perennial all star), but kobe bryant intentionally pushed out the best player in the league because he wanted to prove he could walk on his own two feet.
i also believe that you can’t win mvp of the regular season when there’s even a shadow of a doubt who’s the mvp on your own team.. i remember a dime article from back in the day stating that d-wade may be better than kobe or lebron, just stuck on a worse team (dorell wright, anybody?).
so i believe you raised some good points, which brought me a little back down to earth from my lebron hatred, but i still maintain that he backed out a bit, and further mvps and/or championships should be taken with a grain of salt.
I must admit – good argument, Jamie. Good logic, good evidence. Shame you will not be able to convince any ‘haters’ who are thinking with their hearts and not their heads…
@ HeadkickerB – surely you did not just compare LeBron’s line up in Cleveland to any of the 80’s and 90’s championship line-ups, did you? Mo Williams? Zaydunas? Come on now…
C’mon HeadkickerB, the guys you’re talking are not playing at all-star level anymore.
Jamison and Big Z are too old, Shaq isn’t dominant as he was and Mo Williams make buckets but isn’t clutch at all.
Look at the Lakers.
Gasol, Odom and Artest are better than any lieutenants Lebron had during his career.
i hate lebron.. but good article.
Lebron is the best all-round player in the NBA. Bryant, Anthony and Durant better scorers. Kobe HAD to get rid of O’Neal, but then realised he needed help and was THIS close to going to Chicago in 2004 and 2007. The Gasol trade changed everything, much like the Bosh trade convinced Wade to stay in Miami and James to leave Cleveland. It would have been great if he won a championship or two in Cleveland though…
Good read but Lebron will win a ring eventually because Dwayne Wade knows how to win in big games. Not because of Lebron. Don’t get it twisted. Wade won with an over-the-hill Shaq and that’s about it.
And if we can legitimately argue who is the best player on the Heat is, then neither of them should win MVP. It just doesn’t make sense. Remove one of them and they’d be pretty successful regardless. This year’s MVP is Durant’s to lose. I think the kid will have multiple 50 point games and maybe even a 60 point outburst. <— because he's required to do so much for the team and Lebron doesn't.
Unless LBJ averages the triple-dip, the MVP award won't go to a Heat player.
LeBron gave up on his hometeam to go fuck around in Miami. His team won 60 something games last season and he left them because he couldn’t carry a perfectly championship capable team to the Finals. I mean, he carries the Cavs to the finals with the second best player being Boobie Gibson, who barely played last season. LeBron planned the Miami move months ago. You could see it in the way they were playing at the all-star game. He gave up on Cleveland. Hes a coward.
THANK you for this article! A healthy dose of the REAL.
@Dayhino – Jamison averaged 20 & 9 before being traded to Cleveland.They just never figured out how to use him…and he plays off the ball. Lebron fell short, he’s a passive-aggressive type superstar, with extraordinary natural abilities. Take it as it is. He will be Robin…it won’t be like Superman & Batman
This is absolute rubbish to condemn Dwyane Wade’s role in the Miami team. Lebron had a team that won 60+ games in the regular season but when it came to the play-offs he couldn’t do anything. Wade had a better series against Boston with a much weaker squad but raised his game when it was required. They literally had to carry him off with cramps while Pierce took a buzzer beater to win. The next game he dropped 46 points to win the only game for Miami. Lebron had much better help and Wade still did his job.
Lebron is a great player but he doesn’t have the heart like Dwyane Wade and should never be considered the leader of the team. When the chips are down, a real leader steps up and tries his best to do everything possible to help his team. Lebron has never been that! Cleveland tried their best to get him help! That’s why they didn’t have cap space. Lebron had help!! and if he was a leader he would have ran his socks off until he couldn’t do anymore. He did not do that. I remember a game in the series when it was virtually lost for Miami and Wade was running all over the court still looking for a miracle. I also remember Lebron giving up in the same scenario.
Lebron would be a loud mouth for Miami but he doesn’t have the heart to be the leader of Miami. That’s Wade’s team
@Nyeme: I agree but he averaged 20 & 9 with the Wizards… one of the worst team in the league.
Garnett just killed Jamison. That’s all. He was a non-factor.
But you’re right, Cleveland had no coach. Kobe have Phil jackson. Big difference between the 2 superstars.
@ WOLVES fan #1
YOUR COUNTER ARGUMENTS dont make any sense u ASS HOLE lol.. u are just contradicting yourself by saying that bird, magic and jordan had hall of fame help and that they didnt go out and seek help and turn their backs on their teams lol
I would think that thats the reason they didnt turn their backs you moron lol because they had the hall of famers lol *** I wuldnt leave KAREEM, WORTHY, PARISH, MCHALE, or PIPPEN neither lol
but i sure as hell wuld leave “MO WILLIAMS, ANAWN JAMISON, and JAMARIO MOON!!!” in a heartbeat
Also your point about KOBE doing it on his own when he pushed shaq out?!!?? Was it not kobe and his bitch ass crying and begging for a trade when his ass was being handed to him by the suns in the first round every year? lol He had no choice but to stay because unlike lebron kobe bryant was not a free agent! Im sure as hell his ass was outta dere if he was a free agent. He didnt win on his own he had PAU GASOL who will be in the hall of fame at the end of his career.
And lastly people needs to get off lebron, it aint like he joined boston, orlando, or LA!!! the heat aint do shit in years!!
Gotta make a couple of points
To say that Jordan, Bird and Johnson played with Gall of Famers, i’d agree wholeheartedly. But remember, these guys made their teammates better – got them over the hump in the toughest of times and turned them into champions. LeBron has taken all-star talent and when crunch time came along they were all found wanting. Not saying it’s all on LeBron, but the other guys would have found a way to win
Kobe? Strange one. Every championship has come with arguably the most talented big man in the game playing on his squad, and the greatest coach of all time. I’m not gonna go comparing Kobe to LeBron though, because it’s played out.
LeBron may be hungry, motivated, mad as hell, whatever. We’ll only find out if he’s capable of winning a t title come this june. if he can’t win even with these three, then the questions deserved to be asked..
Great article. Questiion: Which player on the Heat roster would most people select to build their team around? If he isn’t LBJ, your either dumb or you are not telling the truth. D. Wade is a beast, but LBJ has the ablilty to have a greater impact on a game than Wade. Also, I don’t want to hear about his playoff record. He played on a team full of stiffs. Mo Will has been his best teammate & that’s saying a lot. I also feel that LBJ will have better season than K.D.
People talk about Shaq, Jamison and Mo as being good players. The problem is that none of those guys were “difference makers” last year. Let me give you a couple of stats:
– Cavs were 11-0 in games Bron played that Mo missed
– Cavs were 21-3 in games Bron played that Shaq missed
A team would not win that much if it played that well without them. The author is also right about Wade being Robin. A lot of people seem to think that Wade will get the ball in the clutch. [www.82games.com] shows that Bron is light years better in the clutch than Wade:
– Wade shot 39% FG, 67% FT, with a +/- of -7
– Bron shot 49% FG, 80% FT, with a +/- of +37
It amazes me how perception is so much different than reality.
I agree with 99% of this article. Especially your point about nobody doing it by themselves. Larry Bird played with SIX hall of famers at one point or another, SIX!! So he definitely shouldn’t be saying shit. But your point about Wade being bounced in the first round while the Cavs went deep every year (no homo), that’s a moot point… Look at DWade’s help compared to Bron’s. Wade had bummy ass super-cool-beas, mario chalmers, james jones, and udonis haslem.. key bench guys were dorrell wright and Q-rich… I dunno how well LeBron was gonna do with those guys.
SIX HALL-A-FAMERS!!!!
“kobe = mega douche, but he wants it on his own.”
Lets clear this up, Kobe didn’t want to do SHIT on his own, he demanded a trade and didn’t even make the play offs when he was on his own. The guy whined until his team straight out STOLE a player who was carrying a team of scrubs to 50 win seasons by himself, along with some pretty nice role players. Give Kobe a team like LeBron had, and Kobe would be in jail. There’s no way Kobe puts up with Mo and Jamison shooting like 15-20% during entire series in the playoffs without killing them.
People saying Cleveland was such a great team, keep saying that when they win 15 games this season. Other than LeBron, Clev has lost West and Shaq…and one spent more time working his game with LeMom than on the court, while the other spent more time on the bench than on the court. Mo Williams + Jamison + some “Boobie” guy = probably worst team in the NBA (unless Minny decides to roll out a 5pg line up or something).
People should be more worried about the possible trend that Wade, LeBron and Bosh have put in motion. If this “big 3” bullshit catches on, then we’ll end up with all of the talent in the league being consolidated into like 4-6 teams. Fucking league will turn into a few Harlem Globetrotters and a whole shittun of Washington Generals. That ain’t a good look for any fans who actually like watching competition. Just look at the bullshit with Melo and CP3 this off season…
Good article. Would definitely entice a lot of LBJ haters around the world.
Cleveland could have made LBJ stayed if they got him a more quality player than Shaq and/or Jamison. Imagine if they really got Amare last season instead of Jamison? I think LBJ would’ve stayed.
Look at what happened with Kobe. An offseason where he demanded a trade then an all-star/FIBA MVP comes in in Gasol’s form and made him stay. then eventually won 2 championships after that.
well if thats the case than kobe should be considered the best and shouldnt get anymore crap for getting his rings with shaq
I’m not disputing LeBron as a great player but Miami is not his team because he doesn’t have the heart. I have never seen LeBron play with the odds totally against him and win. Its always when things are going his way, he can shine. Other than that, I don’t see him digging deep to bring his team out of a hole. Although he is physically capable of doing more than any other player, the die-hard mentality isn’t there.
LeBron will still be great but there will be times when the Heat need a leader, someone who leaves everything on the court and certainly LeBron James is not that. Being clutch or being a leader doesn’t mean scoring down the stretch, it means giving your absolute all, and LeBron has never given that. Wade has!!! That is why Miami Heat is still Wade’s team and people that doubt that need to start looking very closely to basketball. They should have been looking at Heat games the past 5 years instead of now when all the hype is on them!
Let me take ya on a trip to Wade County… March 9th, 2009.
[www.youtube.com]
See, thats WRONG the point u made.
Bird and Magic were lucky enough to be drafted onto great teams.
Jordan waited till HIS TEAM brought HIM enough Talent. HE didnt RUN OFF to a Team with more talent!(see what he meant by he would never go and join another team with other hall of famers? if he played with HOFers it was HIS team that brought THEM to HIM.)
LeBron on the other hand went off to the heat 2 join other superstars.
Neither Magic, nor Bird nor MJ Would have done that, they played with OTHER hall of famers that were either signed for, or TRADED for by their respective teams.
so that argument is ABSOLUTELY void.
The Truth (N0xx) said, “I have never seen LeBron play with the odds totally against him and win.”
I guess Lebron’s superhuman performance against the defending champion Detroit Pistons in the playoffs a few years back never happened.
His team was up most of the time he won. That was a good performance and he was healthy. I’ve seen Wade play injured through pain to help his team win. What happened to LeBron against Celtics last year when he had an even better Cavs team that faced the Pistons? he sucked!
I’m not afraid for Miami because I know who will play their heart out for Miami and its not LBJ but Dwyane Wade. That’s my argument. Miami’s Leader is Wade regardless of all the stats LBJ has over him. Stats don’t mean jack when it comes down to fighting for your team when it counts.
Check Karl Marlone! who had all the great stats but never any rings !
@The Truth — LeBron “sucked” against the Celtics last year? For real? Like when he had a triple-double in Game Six, or averaged like 29-8-7 the rest of the series? C’mon son.
@Rainman — Jordan was never a free agent before Pippen came around, so he didn’t have the chance to “run off.” Besides, Jordan was already in Chicago, a big market and great city. LeBron was in CLEVELAND. Who wants to live in Cleveland when you can go to Miami or NYC or Chicago? If Jordan had been losing like that while playing for the Cavs or Jazz, guarantee he’d want to leave too.
I like how people say stuff like “LeBron doesn’t have the heart” as if heart is a measurable stat that they can figure out just by watching games on TV.
kobe – los angeles
magic – los angeles
larry – boston
lebron – cleveland
Cleveland
CLEVELAND
a city so bad 30 rock had a whole story about its awful backwards cackness.
there’s a reason he bailed when the others stuck it out, and it ain’t because he’s not as much of a winner as them.
the only person who he should be compared negatively to is MJ. larry, kobe and magic came into the NBA playing for one of the “big two”, talk about being born with a silver spoon in your mouth. kobe even whinged like a girl when charlotte drafted him – he didn’t want any of that small team nonsense
MJ played for a team with zero chips and made them into something. yes he had to wait for pippen and grant to get their shit together before he could take it, because you can’t win alone, but he made chicago into a winner.
so yes, lebron isn’t on MJ’s level.
but nobody is on MJ’s level.
that’s why he’s the GOAT.
Hey Jamie. Nice arguments. But I have three points to offer.
1) Lebron came to Miami and Wade not vice versa. Lebron couldn’t get anyone to come to Cleveland. If he was so great and could win a title by himself with additions in Cleveland. Why didn’t he stay? You can’t make that argument.
2) Wade has already lead his team to a title where he averaged 37 points a game in the NBA finals. Wade is money and the jury is still out on Lebron for leadership.
3) How can Lebron be the leader of the team, off of 2 Pre-season games, when Wade is already hurt. Now who’s undermining some one else talent. I guess based off that logic. Chris Bosh is the new leader of the Heat, due to his incredible scoring and rebound performance against New Orleans last night?
Bonus points.
Wade is a better closer than Lebron.
Wade is a better half court scorer than Lebron.
Wade is has more moves and quickness than Lebron.
Their both very good passers.
Lebron only averaged 8.6 assist for one year. Even with that, his career assist average is still 7, almost identical to Wades.
Wade is a proven big game player, that can carry a team on his back in the playoffs. Lebron is a proven regular season player, that can carry his team on his back.
Wade will be the leader of the team. Why? Cause the leader is the one who’s going to take the big shot when the chips are down and the other team has their best defense/defender going!
I think they’ll make a good team. But don’t sleep on Bosh!
completely agree with mo.b.bad
people must be out of their mind saying lebron had all the needed players by his side to win it all
just waiting for the end of the season to look at the cavs record
lebron>kobe by far
@ Card.
Please be careful with praise worthy but potentially bogus statistics. I seen a statistic last night that presented assist to turnover ratio in the NBA and Carlos Arroyo was in the top 5. I can tell you Arroyo is a average at best to horrible NBA guard. Nothing else. He’s just not that good.
So please be careful presenting NBA stats for 4th quarters of regular season games, when Lebron had Jamison, Shaq and Mo Williams as options. Who did D Wade have. But most importantly with my own eyes. I’ve seen Dwade hit the most incredible shots with the game on the line in the half court set repeatedly, that I just don’t see Lebron ever do. I know he has his moments. But not like Dwade!
Great article. I agree with a lot of what you said, I never understood why LBJ received so much criticism for going to play with talent to the likes that Bird and Magic had around them. Furthermore, it was absurd to think that arguably the best player in the league and two time MVP would become a sidekick to a player that isn’t as good as him.
Everybody uses the fact that D Wade has a ring and a finals MVP as evidence that it will be “his” team, but forget how he got those accolades. Im not trying to down play Wade, he’s one of the best playing right now, but he played with Shaq and Gary Payton two hall of famers, although in the later stages of their careers they were still very effective, and Shaq still comanded a double team and was arguably the best center in the league at that time. Former all stars on the team included: Jason Williams, Zo and Antoine Walker, with a Hall of Fame coach and executive in Pat Riley. If Lbj had all that he would have a ring by now too.
All in all people need to look at it objectively and stop hating on the man for your own personal agendas.
@el mar
I don’t think comparing kobe and lebron makes sense, really. they’re such different players. lebron has been forced to play a kobe-esque role (because the cavs sucked) and the fact that he even got close to matching bean is a testament to how great he is.
lebron is a point guard, pure and simple. he is the next magic johnson. if he was drafted to a team with better scorers, or a better coach, he would have played the majority of games at the 1. yes, he can do other things, but so could magic (hell, magic could play the 5! I dunno if bron is THAT good) that doesn’t change the fact that the lakers had the quality and the sense to play him where he would be best.
@S.A.C.
sorry son, but the reason he couldn’t get anyone to come to cleveland is because it was CLEVELAND.
it’s easy to attract help when you’re in the lakers in los angeles or the celtics in boston. when you’re the cavs in cleveland it’s a totally different thing. even their uniforms were ugly as hell ffs. the only good thing about that team was the fact that it had lebron.
Lebron scores 25 STRAIGHT points, and y’all are saying he has no heart in the playoffs??? We are some harsh critics with no basis for being that way. And he has done this on numerous ocassions. He took them to the finals, and they lost. To Eastern Conf. Finals. And they lost. The man did not have the help he needed. Just watch games where lebron leaves the game and they lose leads. Look at when he is out of the game: They act like they don’t know how to run the offense (and the same can be said with the lakers: when Kobe ain’t in, they don’t have a clue). It’s not fair saying he gave up on his team. That’s crazy. Kobe wanted to be traded to and even threw Bynum under the bus in an attempt to get another great player in Jason Kidd. How easily we forget. If we really wanna be real, then Wade “gave up on his team” too. Just cause he is wearing the same jersey does not mean anything. He is choosing to have two all-stars join the team. All things equal, he is “giving up” in the same jersey, and we all know that logic is non-sense. KG didn’t get any flack for leaving Minnie. I guess winning makes people forget.
Peep game.
[www.youtube.com]
@ Wolves Fan #1:
Playoff basketball is different than regular season basketball. The level of competition is higher so winning %’s will obviously dip as well.
The arguments made by the writer were solid. Nobody wins championships alone.
Your screen name alone is enough to make me realize your argument isn’t.
Hey Mo.b Bad. Good points. And you could be right about Cleveland. But it seems that Bosh had a better relationship with Wade (if you can even say that about these good group of friends) and listened to him. But I hear ya. I’m not disputing that either.
@ Eddie. Lebron has closed out games and took over on prior occasions. But unfortunately, due to his lack of a mid-range game, in-consistent outside shot and lack of post up offense. Lebron can be stuck in one mode on offense (bully his way to the basket or chuck deep shots). When that’s not working. He has no answers and can’t take over (unlike Wade, who has a wide assortment of moves and counter moves and more explosiveness in the half court set). But I hear ya!
This is the best argument for LBJ I’ve seen in some time…kudos.
SAC, there ain’t nothing misleading about DWade’s clutch stats. What’s misleading about shooting 67% from the free throw line when the game’s on the line in the last 5 minutes? I think your perception of DWade’s clutch ability is being skewed by his finals performance 4 years ago and a couple of game winning shot highlights. Do you know why the Cavs have had such a good record the last few years? It’s because Lebron generally makes every play down the stretch. It won’t necessary show up in highlights, but it shows up in the win column. I could argue all day that Lebron’s 2007 performance versus the Pistons with arguably the worst supporting cast in NBA history for a team that went that far was equally as impressive as DWade’s performance during the 2006 finals.
Those “clutch stats” show who is more consistent. Wade was significantly worst than Lebron in almost every metric. Your eyeball test as a bias observer based on Sportscenter highlights just won’t cut it.
This article is 100% the truth. Wolves fan, r u kidding me? Kobe hunts for players all the time. He was wanting J. Kidd to come to the Lakers when he dissed Bynum and he demanded a trade to a contender.. holding the Lakers hostage. Kobe had a younger Shaq that he won it with and then Gasol, Artest, Odom. Lebron > Kobe
Also, Bird, Magic and MJ were put in a situation where they had great players with them. I can guarantee you with the egos that those champions have (champions have a certain amount of ego)they would have left their respective teams, if their teams refused to get them great players to play with. You can take that to the bank my friend. Everyone ignores what KG said… KG said, he should have left the T-Wolves sooner and he was lucky to get a championship because he is getting older and having knee problems. Lebron is the man on the Heat period and the best player in the league. To the author of the article… amen!
Also, all these people crying saying Lebron had a team that won 60+ games don’t know crap about basketball. This team was absolutely not structured to win a championship but only to look good during the year. How many big games has Jamison really had in the playoffs, what about Mo? Shaq is old and not the same player. All those guys left Lebron holding the ball. They were so freaking scared to shoot the ball and when they did it was airballs… the denotes fear. Lebron will always be double or triple teamed. He will always find the open man. Is it his fault that when the pressure is on the line his team folds up? No! He needed to leave and play with players with some talent and heart.
First of all Wade won with Shaq still producing 20/10. Over the hill or not a 20/10 big man will win you games. Not like Wade was carrying them all by himself, Shaq was a great sidekick.
I applaud the article for making a clear concise point devoid of emotional clouding, but I’m still going with the A-Rod/Jeter analogy. A-Rod is the better player now and more capable of putting up big stats and clutch hits but everyone still sees it as Jeter’s team. Why? Because he was there first. Same with Pierce and KG/Ray Ray.
All I know is Miami are going to be scary, and Bron is very capable of putting up 19/10/9 this year, pretty damn scary.