The biggest sports podcast in the world right now belongs to Jason and Travis Kelce, as their New Heights podcast is consistently in the top-10 podcasts in terms of listenership in any category, but their most recent episode figures to be one of their biggest as they finally welcomed the most legendary northeast Ohio native to the show, LeBron James.

Travis, in particular, has been trying to get LeBron on the show for some time and they finally found some time to make it work as the trio got together and had some fun on an hour-long pod. During the show, Jason had to get LeBron’s thoughts on a legendary tweet about James from 2015, when someone posted about LeBron turning 30 and how “this f**kery won’t go on much longer.” James, who just turned 40 and is still playing at an extremely high level, and the Kelces laughed a lot about that tweet, with LeBron saying he saw it constantly throughout his 30s and found it hilarious that same guy re-did it on his 40th birthday.

It really is one of the all-time posts and has become, at least for the online NBA fan community, part of LeBron’s legacy as he played for an entire decade after that at an All-NBA level. James jokes at the end that “he’s gonna be really upset when I turn 50”, and it’d be very funny if LeBron just kept playing to spite this one guy — which would be the most Michael Jordan thing he’s ever done.