Getty Image

With 5:38 left in the 2nd quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, LeBron James caught a pass from Rajon Rondo at the elbow, darted toward the rim and dropped in a left-handed lay-up while being fouled in the process. With that bucket, LeBron had officially passed Michael Jordan to move into fourth place on the all-time scoring list, a monumental achievement for a kid who grew up idolizing the legendary Chicago Bull and who has spent the back half of his career chasing Jordan’s ghost.

While LeBron was emotional in the moment, hiding his face behind a towel on the bench as the jumbotron inside the Staples Center played a tribute video to his accomplishments, he was deeply reflective afterwards about the enormous influence Jordan played in his life, especially as a kid trying to make it out of Akron, Ohio and achieve the type of things he could only dream of.