LeBron James Passed Michael Jordan For Fourth All-Time In Scoring

The Lakers’ season is officially in shambles. Injuries, inconsistency, under-performance, and perhaps most glaringly, front office ineptitude that failed to procure another superstar to play alongside LeBron James, have all spoiled what was supposed to be a coronation in Los Angeles, in which one of the NBA’s prestige franchises rekindled the flame of its once dazzling luminosity.

LeBron was supposed to spearhead the restoration initiative. Instead, he spent most of two months sidelined with a quad injury while the nascent roster was left floundering in his wake. He’s back now, but the damage has been irreparable, and he now faces the very likely prospect of missing the playoffs for the first time since his sophomore season.

There have been whispers about shutting him for the rest of the season for health-preservation purposes, although he’s essentially balked at that idea. For now, LeBron will keep suiting up for the Lakers, and in the process, he’ll continue to rack up NBA records to add to his already-crowded mantelpiece.

Going into Wednesday night’s game against the Nuggets, he needed just 13 points to pass Michael Jordan for fourth all-time in scoring in NBA history, and he did precisely that in the second quarter. LeBron tied Jordan at 32,292 points with a fadeaway jumper on the right baseline and then passed him with an and-1 layup shortly after.