LeBron Officially Passed The No. 23 Torch To Anthony Davis On Instagram

07.08.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

When LeBron James teased that he’d be changing his number back to 6, the same digit he rocked when he arrived in Miami to play alongside Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, there were questions about the seriousness of it. James’ new teammate Anthony Davis has worn no. 23 for the entirety of his career with New Orleans, but as the first to arrive and head this new era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball, James certainly had first dibs on the digits.

As a welcoming gift to Davis, James made things official on his Instagram, presenting Davis with a no. 23 Lakers jersey next to the caption “Officially a Laker!!” James will indeed rock no. 6 for his second season in the purple and gold.

