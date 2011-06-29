Les Jeux: The NBA’s Signature Champagne

06.29.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Les Jeux

Hats, socks, t-shirts – these are all items you would expect to find with the NBA logo proudly displayed. Now champagne can be added to that list.

Les Jeux, the official NBA Signature Champagne, is now on sale at $65.99 a bottle. Sporting a Jerry West silhouette on the label, you can now bring the NBA with you to weddings, birthday parties, and even your next rec championship!

Shaq reportedly gave Les Jeux a try at his retirement party at Moon nightclub in Las Vegas over the weekend, sitting at a VIP table stocked with the newly-sanctioned product.

Les Jeux, meaning The Game, comes from the champagne region of France where it is made from a combination of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Grapes. But if bubbly isn’t your thing, never fear. The NBA also boasts its own official coffee brand: NBA Colombian Supremo Blend Gourmet Coffee.

Cheers.

Les Jeux

Will you sip on Les Jeux?

