The Charlotte Hornets are using their stay in Las Vegas during Summer League to get a look at the older brother of perhaps their best player. LiAngelo Ball was given an opportunity to suit up for the team in the lead-up to the NBA’s annual Vegas showcase, and through two games, LaVar’s middle child has looked like someone who can provide some valuable floor spacing if he catches on somewhere.

Ball is known for having the best three-point shot of himself, Lonzo, and LaMelo, although it usually looks much prettier than this effort that went in during the team’s game on Thursday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs. Ball got the ball lobbed into him with 0.6 seconds left on the clock in the waning moments of the first half, so he threw up a prayer and had it answered.

🚨 GELO BEATS THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NHWWmPIJyn — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 12, 2021

This is very much a “it’s sometimes better to be lucky than good” situation for the 22-year-old Ball, who did not play in the NBA or the G League last season. Then again, his jumper has generally looked pretty good in recent days, too — Ball has averaged 13 points and hit on 50 percent of his threes in the small sample size of two Summer League games leading into Thursday.