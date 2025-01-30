Lonzo And LaMelo Join LiAngelo Ball In The ‘Tweaker’ Music Video

The first viral hit song of 2025 didn’t belong to any of the big artists you’d expect, but instead was from LiAngelo Ball (aka Gelo), the middle Ball brother, who took the internet by storm with “Tweaker”.

The song became a meme first for its throwback sound and eventually became just an outright hit. It was adopted by a number of professional sports teams as their post-win celebration song, from the Cavs to the Lions to the Bulls — the latter being unsurprising as LiAngelo’s older brother, Lonzo, plays in Chicago. LiAngelo parlayed the success of the song into a massive record deal with Def Jam worth a reported eight figures and a spot performing at Rolling Loud LA.

On Thursday, he dropped the official music video for the song — as it debuted on a livestream and took off from there — and in the video he gets some support from his brothers, as LaMelo and Lonzo join him riding around L.A. in a Hummer. I feel like that portion of the video, with the older Lonzo driving his younger brothers around as they dance and rap along to the track, is one of the more true to life things you’ll ever see in a music video.