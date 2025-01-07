Over the last week-plus you have probably come across LiAngelo Ball’s new single, “Tweakers”, in some form or fashion. The song became a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram first and has since found itself as the go-to song for teams celebrating wins from the NBA to the NFL.

Ball’s sound first became a meme, with a ton of videos joking about how it sounded like a mid-2000s era track, but it has quickly made the transition from ironic hit to a song people just outright enjoy. While LiAngelo never found the on-court success of his siblings, the middle Ball brother is set to do something the other two haven’t: perform at a major festival. On Tuesday, Rolling Loud released its lineup for their 2025 festival in Los Angeles, and while ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma are the headliners, plenty of folks online were hyped to see Gelo on the Saturday lineup.

What’s incredible is that Gelo isn’t buried at the bottom of the lineup, but is on the second line, indicating he’ll get a pretty decent spot on one of the Saturday stages. Ball and Rolling Loud are certainly capitalizing on the peak of his hype right now, and we’ll find out in March how good of a live performer he is on stage.