We Now Know What Led To LiAngelo Ball’s Shoplifting Arrest In China

Getty Image

Remember when UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were arrested in China on shoplifting charges, and the rest of the basketball world stopped for days while everyone from LaVar Ball to Donald Trump tried to get them home? The UCLA saga in China started on November 5, just four months ago, but it feels like a decade has past in Internet Years.

LaVar Ball has since pulled LaMelo Ball out of Chino Hills High School. LiAngelo Ball never went back to UCLA, and the two youngest Ball brothers are gallivanting around Lithuania selling Big Baller Brand water, and dominating whatever bizarre Big Baller Brand league they fabricated. It’s been a wild ride, to say the least.

Meanwhile, the 2017-18 college basketball season is coming to an end, and with UCLA fighting for a spot in the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament this month, ESPN’s Arash Markazi dropped the definitive story on what actually happened to LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley in China last November.