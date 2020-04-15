Getty Image
The New York Liberty Sent Tina Charles To The Washington Mystics In A Three-Team Trade

An absolutely gigantic trade has occurred in the WNBA. In a move first reported by Howard Megdal of High Post Hoops, the New York Liberty have opted to send team legend Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics in a trade that also includes the Dallas Wings.

The Liberty eventually confirmed the full details of the trade. In exchange for Charles, New York received fourth-year guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and four picks from the Mystics: first-round selections in each of the next two drafts, along with second and third-round picks in 2021. The Liberty then took that 2021 first and their own 2021 second-round pick, called up the Wings, and acquired veteran guard Tayler Hill along with a pair of picks in the upcoming draft.

It is a stunning haul for the Liberty, which now possess gobs of draft picks as part of a gigantic rebuild. While it is presumed they will use the No. 1 pick to select former Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu, they now control the first round of the draft based on the sheer number of first-round selections they possess, which could be used to load up on young talent or acquire talent some other way.

Of course, this comes at a steep price, as Charles, a Queens native, is one of the best to ever suit up for the squad. After getting selected No. 1 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2010 WNBA Draft, Charles joined her hometown squad in 2014, making five All-Star game appearances in six years and earned a trio of All-WNBA first-team selections. Now, Charles will get the opportunity to compete for a title as a member of the reigning champs, while we’ll get the chance to see what the Liberty do with their treasure trove of picks during Friday’s draft, which will be held virtually.

