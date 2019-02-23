Getty Image

The Los Angeles are in a predicament. With the trade deadline come and gone and no Anthony Davis on the roster, they currently sit in the No. 10 spot in the West and face an uphill climb in the second half of the season if they even want to sniff one of the last two playoff seeds.

Complicating matters even more is the fact that their roster still isn’t 100 percent healthy. LeBron James is still working his way back to form after missing significant time with a strained groin, and Lonzo Ball remains sidelined with a Grade 3 ankle sprain he suffered last month, which has kept him out 11 games already.

Ball had reportedly made good progress in his recovery the past couple of weeks, but according to the latest reports, Ball has developed a bone bruise on his injured ankle that could cause him to miss an even longer chunk of time than originally anticipated.