Lonzo Ball And Kyle Kuzma Put On A Rookie Dunk Contest At Lakers Practice

02.28.18 1 week ago

The rookies are at it again for the Los Angeles Lakers. Second overall pick Lonzo Ball and 27th overall pick Kyle Kuzma had some fun at practice on Wednesday, putting on a very casual dunk contest that was captured by reporters on video.

Ball and Kuzma are less known as dunkers than former teammate Larry Nance Jr., who competed in the actual NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, but they both have plenty of bounce and some skills to show off at the rim. If nothing else, the mini-dunk contest at the Lakers practice facility is a good sign that Lonzo’s knee is feeling 100 percent as he has just recently returned to the Lakers lineup.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times caught the video on Wednesday, where the two rookies both tried different dunk attempts at the end of pratice. Here’s Lonzo tossing a pass to himself and finishing with a one-handed slam. Kuzma then tries the same dunk and struggles get the pass right.

