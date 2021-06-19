After falling down 0-2 on the road, the Clippers capped off a series comeback by fighting from 26 down to finish off the Jazz in six games for the franchise’s first-ever appearance in the conference finals.

Utah took a commanding lead early off hot shooting by Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson. Mitchell started things off with double digits in the first period, playing aggressively despite clearly being hampered by his right ankle sprain. But it was Clarkson who put the pedal down in the second, scoring all 21 of his points in the frame to put Utah up 21 heading into the half. The pair looked to give the Jazz a sturdy lead they could protect in the third and fourth quarters.

22 points for Donovan Mitchell.

21 points for Jordan Clarkson (all in 2Q). 🔥 @utahjazz guards throwing FLAMES in the first half of Game 6 🔥#NBAPlayoffs on ESPN pic.twitter.com/pnGW1QICa8 — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021

Terance Mann had other ideas. The young wing, who broke out to close out the first round series against Dallas and has stepped into the starting unit with Kawhi Leonard out, put together an unreal second half on both ends. Despite his inexperience and lack of offensive polish, Mann attacked the rim relentlessly and provided energy for a Clippers team that can occasionally lack it.

Mann scored 20 in the third period to give him the most points of his entire basketball career.

Terance Mann's 20-POINT 3rd quarter gives him an #NBAPlayoffs career-high 34 and leads the @LAClippers on a 24-6 closing run! 3-point game entering the 4Q on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FL1eLz62i7 — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021

That helped the Clippers to a 17-0 run in the third quarter that cut Utah’s lead from 20-plus to single digits heading into the final period. Jazz coach Quin Snyder strangely took Mitchell out for part of the run, which he might come to regret knowing the outcome.

In the fourth quarter, the Clippers’ offense exploded. Both Mann and Reggie Jackson went at Gobert inside without fear, and because Los Angeles played so small, there wasn’t anywhere great for Gobert to go with Mann demanding defensive attention and the whole roster hitting shots.

Because of those adjustments, Gobert just did not intimidate Clippers whatsoever.

Strong take to the cup! 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7Xsc1PEBrN — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 19, 2021

At the same time, Paul George was able to go into playmaking mode and set his teammates up because they were making shots. He finished the game with seven assists to go along with 28 points and nine rebounds.