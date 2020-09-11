The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the proceedings for more than three quarters on Thursday evening, outlasting the Houston Rockets by a final score of 110-100 to take a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. While the Lakers unquestionably took their foot off the pedal in the closing period, it was an emphatic win for the top-seeded squad.

With that as the backdrop, here are three takeaways from Game 4 that could inform Game 5 (and beyond).

1. The Lakers got important contributions from a bevy of supporting pieces

As usual, the Lakers were led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, though James wasn’t quite as dominant as usual. The future Hall of Famer finished with “only” 16 points, missing all five of his three-point attempts, but James did add 15 rebounds and nine assists to match 29 points and 12 rebounds from Davis. Still, it wasn’t a game that was headlined by the leading duo to the degree of many others, with the Lakers receiving tangible help from their supporting cast.

In a stunning development, 19-year-old wing Talen Horton-Tucker made an appearance in the first half, playing seven minutes and scoring five points to go along with two steals.

Playoff debut. 7th game of his career. @Thortontucker is ready for the moment. (📺: TNT) pic.twitter.com/v2vsZKRLBV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 11, 2020

Elsewhere, Alex Caruso enjoyed one of the best games of his career, including a stretch in the early portion of the second quarter in which he fueled a 7-0 run with four points, a block, a steal and an assist.

Alex Caruso anticipates Russell Westbrook's kickout and jumps the passing lane, before pushing it in transition and finding Danny Green for the open 3. pic.twitter.com/dghGMbvMGc — Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) September 11, 2020

Caruso finished with 16 points in 30 minutes, but it was an all-court effort from the 6’5 guard. He was put in tremendous defensive work, knocked down shots (including the eventual dagger late) and found open shooters.

Bron finds Caruso for the BIG shot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KM36DylCHx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 11, 2020

AC with the set up. DG with the splash 💦 (📺: TNT) pic.twitter.com/EegAZ1JTwq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 11, 2020

The higher-paid supporting pieces were also strong for Los Angeles, with Danny Green scoring 10 points and providing two-way play. Finally, Rajon Rondo enjoyed another impactful game, channeling “Playoff Rondo” with 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes.

Rondo takes it 93 feet. AD finishes the last one. (📺: TNT) pic.twitter.com/rYLQrwjWhR — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 11, 2020

All in all, it was a strong effort from the Lakers, but it certainly wasn’t all about AD and LeBron on this night.