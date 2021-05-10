The Lakers Will Get A Nine-Part Hulu Docuseries In 2022

The last 40 years of the Los Angeles Lakers will get highlighted in an upcoming docuseries from Hulu. The nine-part project, which currently does not have a name, is slated to be released sometime in 2022 and will be executive produced by Jeanie Buss; Antoine Fuqua; Haven Entertainment’s Kevin Mann, Michael Mann, and Brendan Bragg; Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman of the Los Angeles Media Fund; and Lakers executive Linda Rambis.

The series will begin in 1979, the year that Jerry Buss took over ownership of the Lakers, and run through last year’s championship in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. Per a release, a number of current and former players and coaches — including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, Pat Riley, and Shaquille O’Neal — will be interviewed as part of the project.

“When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities,” Buss said in a statement. “But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world — and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I’ve admired for years.”

“We are proud to bring this docuseries to the world and shed light on the legendary history of the Lakers,” Fuqua said in the same statement. “This expansive look into one of the greatest sports franchises of all time is a project we all feel deeply passionate about.”