The Los Angeles Lakers have three open roster spots for next season. The top of their roster is presumably set — headlined, of course, by LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook — but there are still spots to fill.

Per Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, the Lakers have recently worked out three veteran guards — Isaiah Thomas, Mike James, and Darren Collison — as they look to add a backup point guard and perhaps a wing to round out the roster. Per Haynes, Thomas also worked out with James and Westbrook in Los Angeles on Tuesday. No signing, per Hayes, is “imminent” for any of the three players.

Considering a third guard makes sense for Los Angeles. Since coming to the Lakers, James has wanted playmaking around him and, despite adding both Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn this summer, a “break glass in case of emergency” option makes sense.

Thomas is the most notable name, considering he played with James for half a season in Cleveland and hasn’t really been an effective player since his last season in Boston. His last stint in the NBA was on a 10-day deal with the Pelicans last year, and were he to sign with the Lakers — who, incidentally, he played for after the Cavs traded him away — it’d be something of a real return for him, even if his role doesn’t seem big.

Collison, meanwhile, would be attempting his own comeback, as he retired in 2019 after a second stint with the Pacers. James made an NBA return of his own last year, appearing in 13 games for the Nets and contributing to their postseason run after playing a few seasons overseas.