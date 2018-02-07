Getty Image

The Clippers appeared ready to sell off their top veteran players at this year’s trade deadline and head into a rebuild after the shocking trade sending star forward Blake Griffin to Detroit.

DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams figured to be on the trade block in an effort to land some future assets to kickstart a rebuild in L.A., but as we near Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline it appears the Clippers may keep at least one if not both players. A report on Wednesday indicated the Clippers were not so desperate to deal Jordan that they would take on a bad contract in return.

Their refusal to eat significant long-term money without getting a significant future asset, such as the Brooklyn pick from Cleveland, has stalled Jordan talks and it’s possible they will hold him through the season and take their chances when Jordan likely hits free agency in July. As for Williams, the veteran guard who is having a career year in L.A. is now apparently closing in on a contract extension to keep him with the Clippers long term.