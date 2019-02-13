LSU Stunned Kentucky In Lexington With A Tip-In As Time Expired





The top-three teams in the SEC are as good of a trio of squads as you’ll find in any conference in America. While Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country and has not lost a game in conference play, the teams jockeying for position right behind the Volunteers played one another on Tuesday night. The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats, complete with apparent new super fan Papa John, hosted the 19th-ranked LSU Tigers at Rupp Arena.

It came down to the wire, with the game coming down to the very last possession. With the Wildcats down by two, star freshman Keldon Johnson was fouled and nailed a pair of free throws. LSU got the ball inbounded to junior guard Skylar Mays, who raced up the floor and attempted a layup that did not go in.

Kavell Bigby-Williams, however, was right there to clean up the mess, tipping in the miss at the buzzer.



No. 19 @LSUBasketball (+333) upsets No. 5 @KentuckyMBB. This is the first win for LSU over a Top 5 team since beating No. 3 Florida in 2006-07. pic.twitter.com/n7rfS18K63 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 13, 2019

As you can tell, it’s really, really hard to tell whether or not Bigby-Williams got to that off the rim. Here it is from another angle, and, well, Kentucky fans who are upset with how this one went look like they might have had a point.

Off the rim 👌🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/lh8bi7yKEp — The Beck (@DanVanBeck) February 13, 2019

This was as huge a win for LSU as it was a brutal loss from Kentucky. Toppling Tennessee atop the SEC is going to be a really, really tough task, and after Tuesday night, the Tigers’ one SEC loss is a huge leg up on the Wildcats’ two.