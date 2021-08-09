The Dallas Mavericks have completed their No. 1 priority during the 2021 NBA offseason. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Mavs got All-NBA guard Luka Doncic to put pen to paper on a five-year supermax extension that will bring the franchise centerpiece $207 million over the life of the deal.

“Today is a dream come true,” Doncic said in a statement to ESPN. “The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places. I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans.”

A two-time All-NBA selection, Doncic is the first player in league history to get rewarded with a designated rookie max extension. Additionally, the contract includes a player option for the fifth season.

The news of the extension comes after reports indicated that a Mavericks contingent would head to Slovenia, where Doncic is spending his offseason, to present him with the offer.

Mavs special advisor Dirk Nowitzki has arrived in Slovenia, as has the delegation of team officials from Dallas led by owner Mark Cuban, as they work to finalize the long-anticipated supermax extension of $200-plus million over five years for Luka Doncic. 📸: @Sport24ur pic.twitter.com/e2uF5n3OZp — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 9, 2021

Already one of the best basketball players in the world, the 22-year-old Doncic made it known that he had no intention of turning down a payday this hefty from the team that acquired him in a Draft day trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young back in 2018. Last season, Doncic averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, and eight rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game.