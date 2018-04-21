Potential No. 1 Overall Pick Luka Doncic Has Reportedly Declared For The 2018 NBA Draft

04.21.18 18 mins ago

For months, it has been widely assumed that 19-year-old Slovenian uber-prospect Luka Doncic would declare for the 2018 NBA Draft. While there were rumblings early in the process that it wasn’t a foregone conclusion, word broke on Saturday morning that Doncic, would in fact, be eligible when the NBA convenes at Barclays Center on June 21.

Shams Charania of Yahoo brings word of the news, and as noted, it is anything but a surprise. Doncic is not a surefire No. 1 prospect in a class that also includes Arizona’s Deandre Ayton and Duke’s Marvin Bagley III (among others). But he is widely considered the top perimeter player available.

