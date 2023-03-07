Luka Doncic is a man of many talents. He’s currently leading the NBA in scoring at 33.4 points per game while trying to pull the Dallas Mavericks out of the play-in tournament. Doncic consistently dazzles on the court with no-look passes and stepback threes, but he’s reticent to discuss all the things he loves to do off the court — a Doncic press conference is rarely revealing outside of consistently calling things amazing.

One thing we did learn about Doncic during his rookie season: he loves video games. In fact, he loves them so much that he recently hopped into an Overwatch 2 game that was being broadcast on Twitch and coyly revealed his occupation.

Luka randomly popping up on some gamers twitch stream 😂 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/mFdjpzEhF0 — ♦️Zafri♦️ (@ZafriZee) March 7, 2023

Doncic is simply a guy being a dude on the stream, as basketball is merely a hobby for the three-time All-NBA First Team player who lead his team to the conference finals last year. The stream participants want to know if he plays varsity, and while you could describe the Mavericks defense as varsity, Doncic responds with a simple Dallas Mavericks. He’s a man of few words, and the guys on the stream had to verify Doncic’s identity with a very high level question.

Clipped this additional bit. Luka gets interrogated to make sure it's actually him. How does he respond? "I'm him" 😎 😂 #MFFL https://t.co/FDDT00i97f pic.twitter.com/zljP5gLVlT — ♦️Zafri♦️ (@ZafriZee) March 7, 2023

They ask “Luka Donovich” to verify his birthday to confirm his identity and also gave Luka a great pseudonym for hotel check-ins. Let this be a heads up that if you’re playing Overwatch 2 online, you just might match up with Luka Donovich.