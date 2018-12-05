Getty Image

Luka Doncic has been outstanding to start his NBA career. He’s the rare rookie who has not looked overwhelmed by the fact that he’s playing in the best league in the world, likely because he put forth an impressive professional career during his time suiting up for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Through 20 games, Doncic is averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks. That scoring mark is tops among rookies, while Doncic is second in assists and fourth in rebounding. There are 62 games left this season, but so far, it’s not a stretch to say he’s the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

The NBA decided to honor Doncic for how he’s performed thus far, naming him the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in November. It was a deserved honor, but when he learned he received this, Doncic was doing something far more important to a teenager than winning an award: He was playing Fortnite.