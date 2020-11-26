Magic City Will Deliver ‘LouWill Lemon Pepper Wings’ For The Holidays

For more than three months, the NBA restart experiment proceeded without any major incidents and, most notably, without a single new case of COVID-19 inside the Bubble in Orlando. That was due in no small part to the comprehensive safety protocols put in place to protect against the deadly virus that sent the country into lockdown.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few minor hiccups here and there. A couple of players broke quarantine for food delivery and an unauthorized guest and were forced into isolation for a period of time, while others were forced to depart the Bubble to attend to family emergencies and the like.

Clippers guard Lou Williams was among those who left Orlando to pay his respects at a funeral for a close family friend, the fallout of which provided some high comedy that continues to this very day. Williams, of course, had to undergo another mandatory 10-day quarantine upon his return after it was revealed that he had visited the Magic City gentlemen’s club in Atlanta.

Now, it appears Magic City Kitchen is offering free shipping on his signature dish, the “LouWill Lemon Pepper Wings,” which will run you $109 for a 50-pack. Here’s more from their posting on Goldbelly.

“The notorious, top-selling LouWill wings! To make these wings, naked wings are tossed in honey BBQ sauce and sprinkled with lemon pepper seasoning, just the way NBA star Lou Williams likes them!”

Because Sweet Lou remains perpetually above reproach in our estimation, it only made the whole situation that much more enjoyable when he filed a trademark for the nickname “Lemon Pepper Lou.”

With the country going back on lockdown again amid another surge of COVID-19, Magic City has clearly learned from Lou’s past mishap and is doing the responsible thing by offering customers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite wings without having to expose themselves to others during the pandemic. I can think of few better holiday gift offerings that sending your loved one a 50-piece of lemon pepper goodness.