Getty Image

In early April, Magic Johnson held an impromptu press conference to announce that he was stepping down as president of the Los Angeles Lakers so that he could do things like get these tweets off and talk about other players in the NBA without fear of consequence.

The abrupt departure from the position was a surprise for everyone. He held said presser without informing Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who presumably found out about Johnson’s resignation at the same time as the rest of us. And LeBron James and his representation wasn’t made aware of the move despite meeting with both LeBron and Buss just days before he announced to the media that he was done.

But when TMZ recently caught up with Magic, the Lakers great doesn’t seem to be all that far removed from the organization he once headed. In fact, it seems like he’s doing more for the Lakers now than he was when he had the title of president.