Magic Johnson Has Stepped Down As Lakers President

After just over two years as the Los Angeles Lakers’ President of Basketball Operations, Magic Johnson announced he is stepping down from his post. Johnson held an impromptu press conference prior to the Lakers’ regular season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles on Tuesday night where he announced the news.

Johnson told the press that he did this without telling Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, but made it a point to praise her and say that he believes he is best able to help her as a “big brother and ambassador.”