Magic Johnson’s appearance on ESPN’s First Take revealed a lot about the former Los Angeles Lakers executive’s abrupt departure from one of the NBA’s most important franchises. Most notably, he blamed Lakers GM Rob Pelinka for “backstabbing” and spreading rumors about him he claims weren’t true.

Johnson unleashed from his duties as Lakers president means he can tweet as he pleases, but also that he is allowed to reveal some of his thoughts about the Lakers he would not want to share otherwise.

For example, he explained why D’Angelo Russell had to go: he was having trouble with “Shaggy P.”